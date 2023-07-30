Transfer News: Barca still after Joao Felix; United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

United Plot To Hijack Gvardiol Deal.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to hijack Manchester City’s move for Josko Gvardiol according to Manchester United Evening UK. City are thought to be leading the race for the young defender but Man United could get join the chase.

Lazio reject Lo Celso and Fred

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso or Man Utd’s Fred. “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred,” president Claudio Lotito told Il Messagero ( the Evening Standard). “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

