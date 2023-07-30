Transfer News: Barca still after Joao Felix, Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

A lack of suitable offers could prompt Eden Hazard to retire at 32, according to Diario AS ( Football Espana). The Belgian international left Real Madrid early this summer, after it emerged he was not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season. Reports of interest from Belgium and the United States have yet to lead to anything concrete for the forward, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before moving to Spain in 2019.

Chelsea Secures Lesley Ugochukwu:

Chelsea has agreed in principle with Rennes to sign the talented French midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu. Born in 2004, Ugochukwu has caught the attention of many with his impressive performances. The deal is reportedly close to €27 million, but it’s yet to be decided whether he’ll stay with the club or head out on loan. The addition of Ugochukwu to the Chelsea squad is expected to inject more creativity and dynamism in the midfield.

