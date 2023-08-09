Transfer News: Barca sign Darvich in €7.5m deal, Bayern add Kepa to their goalkeeper shortlist

Barca sign Darvich in €7.5m deal

In an official statement, Barcelona have confirmed that they have signed SC Freiburg starlet Noah Darvich in a deal worth around €7.5m. The young German has been linked with a move away from Freiburg this summer amidst interest from Spain, Italy and France.

However, Fabrizio Romano indicated that Barcelona were the front-runners and that the La Liga side were closing in on an agreement.

Bayern add Kepa to their goalkeeper shortlist

Bayern Munich are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. While Bayern’s initial pursuit of a new goalkeeper was derailed by the failed attempt to acquire David Raya, they’re looking at alternatives including Geronimo Rulli and Yassine Bounou.

Now, Arrizabalaga has emerged as a candidate for Bayern, owing to his prior relationship with Thomas Tuchel during the latter’s time at Chelsea. Not only that, Kerry Hau has reported that initial talks between the two clubs have already taken place with the Blues reportedly open to a move. However, Bayern are looking at a loan deal with an option to buy while the Blues’ need immediate sales to avoid trouble with UEFA over financial fair play.

Rodon set for Leeds loan move

Tottenham have agreed a deal for Wales centre-back Joe Rodon to join Leeds on a season-long loan, report the Telegraph. Rodon was on loan at Rennes last season.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper has been ruled out for up to two months with injury making the signing of a central defender a priority.

Tottenham increasingly resigned to losing Harry Kane

Tottenham are increasingly resigned to selling Harry Kane after Bayern Munich indicated they would increase their offer for the England captain to £94.5m, report The Times.

Negotiations between key figures at both clubs late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning would suggest the prospect of a deal is still a possibility.

