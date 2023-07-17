Transfer News: Barca Set To Sign Ex-Chelsea Midfielder, Newcastle make £82m bid for Kvaratskhelia

Barca Set To Sign Ex-Chelsea Midfielder

Barcelona are set to seal the signing of Ex-Chelsea midfielder, Oriol Romeu deal. An Agreement has been reached with Girona and it will include Pablo Torres’ loan until 2024. Medical has been done and it’s now time to prepare documents in order to get it signed. Oriol joins Barça this week.

Newcastle make £82m bid for Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle have made a bid of £82m for Napoli playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, reports Corriere Dello Sport. Georgia international Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli win the Serie A title last season. Kvaratskhelia scored 12 goals and set up 13 in 34 appearances last term.

Willian close to extending Fulham stay

Willian is close to agreeing deal to sign new one-year Fulham contract. He has turned down a separate offer from Saudi Arabia. The only other move he really considered was from Nottingham Forest, because he has a lot of respect for the owners and the club.

He is settled at Fulham and wants to continue working with Marco Silva to build on the success of last season. He was also contacted several times by the manager of a top Premier League side.

Wolves see bid for Robins’ Scott rejected

Wolves have had a second bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott rejected. We understand the offer to be in the region of £20 million with Bristol City’s asking price in excess of £25 million. It’s expected Wolves will return to the table to try and lure City into selling one of the most exciting teenagers in the Championship.

There are a number of Premier League sides monitoring the situation, Bournemouth being one, had a bid rejected last week for the 19 year old.

