Transfer News: Barca reject Arsenal’s bid for Ansu Fati, West Ham eyes Chelsea’s Armando Broja

Barca reject Arsenal’s bid for Ansu Fati

Sport has reported that Arsenal have recently made a compelling offer to secure the services of Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, yet both the club and the youngster have rejected the proposal. Despite being linked with a potential departure from Camp Nou this summer, discussions have cooled down. But with Arsenal actively seeking reinforcements, they believe Fati is an ideal addition.

Nonetheless, their attempt to secure the 20-year-old’s signature was met with a setback. While Barcelona remains receptive to improved offers, Sport reveals that Fati has shown no inclination to depart. The forward is determined to establish himself at Barcelona with the aim of reclaiming a spot in the team. Additionally, reports suggest that the Catalan giants are open to this possibility while remaining receptive to a lucrative proposal.

West Ham eyes Chelsea’s Armando Broja

According to the Guardian, West Ham are looking at Armando Broja as a potential replacement for Gianluca Scamacca with the Hammers keen on improving their squad. The Italian striker faced challenges fitting in with the east London club and sought a departure this summer, with Atalanta poised to secure him in a €30 million deal. However, this leaves David Moyes’ team in need of attacking alternatives, and they are exploring several options.

Amid the options, Broja stands out as West Ham’s primary target. The forward’s prominence has diminished due to the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. Nevertheless, The Guardian reveals that the 22-year-old’s future is intertwined with Chelsea’s plans; their pursuit of another forward, notably Dusan Vlahovic, could influence Broja’s potential move.

West Ham expected to make improved Maguire bid

West Ham United are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. They had a bid worth £20m rejected last month and at the time were not going to pursue a deal.

United are not pushing Maguire out and will only begin to consider offers that are of “fair market value”.

Maguire started for United in their final pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. West Ham also remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Everton interest in Daka

Everton are interested in signing Leicester City striker Patson Daka. The 24-year-old joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg and has scored nine goals in 53 appearances for the Foxes.

Mourinho says goodbye to Ibanez

Jose Mourinho has said goodbye to Roger Ibanez and expects him to move to Saudi Arabia. The Roma boss has posted a picture of the pair holding up and Ibanez shirt on his Instagram, with the caption: “Be happy ‘Garoto’. I know you will miss me. Thank you for your last shirt.

“Now you can pay a proper dinner to me and my staff. Enjoy Saudi Arabia. I bet when you saw the picture you thought that was a new player.”

