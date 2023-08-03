Transfer news: Barca makes move for €20m Cancelo’s deal; Man City agrees £77.6m deal for Gvardiol

Barca makes move for €20m Cancelo’s deal

Xavi Hernandez rates Joao Cancelo very highly and has been pushing FC Barcelona to prioritize signing the Portuguese. The Blaugrana have been working to make it happen although the sporting department does not rate him over some of the other options.

Talksport claims that Barça has already contacted Manchester City, but the European champions are not very keen on a loan move and are demanding a transfer deal as they may have other offers on the table. Back in January, as Xavi explained, City refused to loan Cancelo to Barça and sent him to Bayern Munich instead.

The Blaugrana coach believes that Cancelo is a world-class specialist on the right flank and would be a player who would walk straight into the starting XI, so Koundé, Christensen, Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Íñigo Martínez, would share the minutes in the center-back position, where the position they prefer.

The Portuguese international can play on both flanks, he can venture into attacking third and deliver threatening balls, as well as score goals. The latter is a skill he improved a lot at City.

Cancelo wants to come to Barça, but his salary will not be reduced either, so the cost of the operation could be high. Barça rule out a transfer, although they would be willing to grant an optional purchase clause. A loan deal could still be expensive.

City, if they do not sell him, will demand a loan fee of around ten million euros, plus the full payment of the player’s wages. At the cost of the club, it could mean an outlay of more than 20 million euros and the Catalans do not see this as clear because it could prevent them from signing other players.

City agrees £77.6m deal for Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol will have a medical with Manchester City by the end of this week after the club finalized a deal for the RB Leipzig center-back.

The clubs have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m).

The deal is not a record for a defender after Harry Maguire cost Manchester United £80m in 2019.

Factoring in exchange rate changes and inflation, the deal is costing City just a few million more than the £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international center-back, widely regarded as one of the top center-backs in Europe,

The 21-year-old has been coveted by several top clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, who both wanted to sign him last year.

Xavi Hernandez rejects chance to sign Neymar Junior on loan as part of a deal with Paris Saint-Germain

There was a time when Barcelona was linked to Neymar Junior every summer, as the Blaugrana looked for extra quality in their forward line. Neymar is still linked to Barcelona, but now it is Paris Saint-Germain putting together proposals.

Barcelona are set to lose the player they initially signed to replace Neymar Ousmane Dembele, who having finally shown some of his potential last season, will leave the club. However, according to Sport, PSG tried to include Neymar as part of the €50m deal, offering Barcelona the chance to sign the 30-year-old on loan.

Yet there was no interest from Barcelona. Neymar would have been keen on a move, as PSG look for an exit for him – neither Chelsea nor Saudi Arabia got much closer than interest. Xavi Hernandez is categorical that Neymar, for as much quality as he has, is not the player the dressing room needs in their rebuild.

During an interview in June, Xavi was also asked whether he would consider a return for Neymar, whom he played with for two years. His reaction betrayed his thoughts on the matter, and while Neymar would arguably be the most talented player in this Barcelona squad, few would argue in favour of his return these days.

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun responds to Mikel Arteta decision amid transfer update

Latest Arsenal transfer news as USMNT star Folarin Balogun responds to Eddie Nketiah after his goal against AS Monaco during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun was pleased to see his team-mate Eddie Nketiah on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s Emirates Cup draw with AS Monaco.

With Jesus now sidelined for the start of the season after an operation on his knee, there is an opening up front for one of Arsenal’s strikers. Nketiah is an obvious choice but Leandro Trossard is an option too, while the door may have just opened for Balogun to stake a claim despite an exit looking likely all summer.

Balogun’s profile has rocketed since he returned from a loan spell with French side Reims, where he bagged 21 goals in Ligue 1, with Arsenal reportedly sticking a £ 50 million price tag on the United States of America star. His future with the Gunners is unclear with the player making it clear that he won’t countenance another loan spell while he did not play against Monaco because of injury.

