Transfer News: Barca defender, Dest to join PSV, Man City CB, Laporte close to joining Al Nassr.

Barca defender, Dest to join PSV.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barca defender, Dest will join Netherland Club, PSV on loan with option to buy for €10m. Barcelona will cover 50% of his salary during his loan period.

Man City CB, Laporte close to joining Al Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City Center back, Laporte is close to joining Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr on a permanent deal. The fee for the Spanish defender will be around €20m. Both clubs are discussing in order to reach agreement on final details. Laporte will sign a 3 year deal with Al Nassr and end about $20m per season.

Josip Stanisic close to joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Josip Stanisic is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen from Bayern Munich. The player has completed his medical tests ahead of his move. The deal will not be on a permanent basis, only on loan.

