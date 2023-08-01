Transfer News: Barca could sign Joao Felix if Dembele leaves; Hojlund Set For Man Utd Medicals

Barca could sign Joao Felix if Dembele leaves

Joao Felix has made little secret of his love for Barcelona as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid. The Portugal forward has been left in limbo after Chelsea opted not to sign him on a permanent basis despite some promising flashes during his time at Stamford Bridge. Banished from the first-team under Diego Simeone, the 23-year-old has publicly stated his love for the Camp Nou giants. Now, he could get his wish to join them. According to Spanish publication Sport, they could move for Felix if Ousmane Dembele joins Paris Saint-Germain.

Hojlund Set For Man Utd Medicals

Rasmus Hojlund is set to undergo a medical in the UK on Tuesday to finalize his proposed move to Manchester United from Atalanta. The Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign Hojlund for £72 million, including an initial payment of £64 million plus £8 million in performance-related add-ons. Hojlund has earmarked Old Trafford as his preferred destination and has agreed to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United is keen for Hojlund to finalize his move in time for him to feature in one of the club’s final two pre-season fixtures. Hojlund joins Erik ten Hag’s side this summer, following the £60m addition of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the £47.2m signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Kovar eyed for fresh loan deal

Red Devils goalkeeper Matej Kovar looks primed for another loan stint away from Old Trafford. That is according to Czech outlet Idnes, who state that United are working on once again sending him out on a temporary basis. It is suggested that Hull City are among the sides interested in taking Kovar on loan, whilst Premier League rivals Aston Villa are apparently eyeing a permanent swoop. The 23-year-old also has interest from Spanish side Cadiz.

