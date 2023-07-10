Transfer News: Axel Disasi Agrees Personal Terms With Newcastle, PSG Expect To Sign Ramos & Felix

Axel Disasi Agrees Personal Terms With Newcastle

Now that personal conditions have been agreed upon with the Monaco star, Newcastle United have overcome a significant obstacle in their quest to win the race to recruit him.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the 25-year-old has received guarantees from the Magpies that he will play frequently in the upcoming campaign. The international player from France wanted to know if he would see action frequently in the upcoming campaign. However, it appears that Eddie Howe’s team has granted those guarantees because the defender has approved a transfer to Tyneside.

Disasi will cost at least £34.2 million, according to the report. The asking price, meanwhile, might reach £42.8 million. It would be a hugely exciting move for the Magpies to sign Disasi. Obviously, he will be playing Champions League football next season if he joins Newcastle.

PSG expect to sign Ramos & Felix

Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix are projected to join Paris Saint-Germain later in this transfer window after Kylian Mbappe’s fate is decided.

Sources in Portugal claim that their agency is arranging deals for both players in the French capital. It is anticipated that both attackers will play for the club’s new era-starting head coach, Luis Enrique, next season. The club intends to significantly restructure its squad and bring a number of players to the Parc des Princes Stadium once the Mbappe issue is settled.

Newcastle United are thought to be in for Ramos, but their tentative interest is set to be dashed. But Felix wants Champions League football, and Atletico Madrid wants around €100 million.

