SPORT

Transfer News: Aubameyang To Undergo Medical On Thursday, Ampadu Joins Leeds United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

Aubameyang To Undergo Medical On Thursday

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea player Pierre Aubameyang will join French side Olympique Marseille on a free deal. The Gabon striker will sign a three year contract with the Ligue 1 Club which would be valid until June 2026. Reports states that the Chelsea striker will travel to OM camp in Germany tonight as he would undergo his medical on Thursday before an official announcement from the club.

Ampadu Joins Leeds United

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ethan Ampadu has completed a move to Leeds United for a fee of £7m deal plus add-ons.

Saudi Clubs Keen On Lukaku

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi clubs are still pushing for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Reports states that the Saudi side are working on new proposal but still waiting to see what’s gonna happen with Juventus who are also in the race for the Belgium center forward.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Lukaku’s priority has always been to continue in Europe but Saudi side will insist again if Juventus move for him falls through.

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Otti Gives Reason For Appointing Kanu, Obuh; Bode George Demands Probe Of Previous Palliatives

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Thomas Partey set to stay at Arsenal; Andre Onana confirms Man United move

15 mins ago

XI of the Best Right-Footed Football Stars in World Football in 2023

27 mins ago

Video: Messi Aiming To Play At 2026 World Cup –Stoichkov

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button