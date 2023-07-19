Transfer News: Aubameyang To Undergo Medical On Thursday, Ampadu Joins Leeds United

Aubameyang To Undergo Medical On Thursday

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea player Pierre Aubameyang will join French side Olympique Marseille on a free deal. The Gabon striker will sign a three year contract with the Ligue 1 Club which would be valid until June 2026. Reports states that the Chelsea striker will travel to OM camp in Germany tonight as he would undergo his medical on Thursday before an official announcement from the club.

Ampadu Joins Leeds United

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ethan Ampadu has completed a move to Leeds United for a fee of £7m deal plus add-ons.

Saudi Clubs Keen On Lukaku

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi clubs are still pushing for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Reports states that the Saudi side are working on new proposal but still waiting to see what’s gonna happen with Juventus who are also in the race for the Belgium center forward.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Lukaku’s priority has always been to continue in Europe but Saudi side will insist again if Juventus move for him falls through.

ThousandWords (

)