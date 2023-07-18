Transfer News: Atletico sets Morata price tag, Chelsea striker, Aubameyang agrees to join Marseille.

Atletico sets Morata price tag.

Atletico have set the price tag for their striker, Alvaro Morata to be €20m. The Spanish striker is wanted by Inter Milan, Roma and two Saudi Clubs. He will make a decision on which club to join soon as he is still assessing his options. The player has not given any green light despite the growing interest coming.

Chelsea striker, Aubameyang agrees to join Marseille.

Chelsea striker, Aubameyang has agreed to join French Club, Marseille. The striker will sign a three year contract with them as he is open to trying a new experience in Ligue 1. The player was approached by Saudi Clubs but his priority was always to remain in Europe. Chelsea are prepared to let Aubameyang leave the club.

Ethan Ampadu set to join Leeds United on a permanent move.

Ethan Ampadu is set to join Leeds United on a permanent move from Chelsea. A fixed fee of €7m plus add-ons will be paid to Chelsea for the deal.

