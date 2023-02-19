Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Is Interested In Osimhen, Liverpool Is Interested In Luka Sucic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atletico Madrid Is Interested In Osimhen

Atletico Madrid of Spain’s La Liga has entered the competition to sign Victor Osimhen of the Super Eagles from Napoli.

With his great performance for the Parthenopeans thus far this season, the Nigerian international has been on the priority list of prominent European clubs.

The Nigerian’s 18 goals in 19 league appearances have increased the curiosity of football scouts about him.

Given the offers that are currently on the table and the peak of Osimhen’s career, keeping the Super Eagles star in Naples for an extended period would be challenging.

Liverpool Is Interested In Luka Sucic

Liverpool is interested in midfielder Luka Sucic of RB Salzburg.

The 20-year-old is listed on the Reds’ preliminary list of players they want to target. The Croatian has a cheap release clause of between £13 million to £17 million.

He has 57 Bundesliga appearances under his belt and nine goals in three seasons with Salzburg.

