Transfer News: Aston Villa completes official signing, Chelsea CB, Gilchrist wanted by Sheffield Utd

Aston Villa completes official signing.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of France winger, Moussa Diaby on a 5 year deal from German Club, Bayer Leverkusen. The winger was keen on joining Aston Villa as he rejected joining Saudi side, Al Nassr.

Chelsea CB, Gilchrist wanted by Sheffield Utd.

Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea CB, Gilchrist is wanted by Sheffield Utd on a permanent deal. Chelsea will not let the center back exit permanently but will likely extend his contract and send him out on loan.

Chelsea interested in signing Ajax forward, Kudus.

David Ornstein revealed that Chelsea are interested in signing Kudus from Ajax. Chelsea haven’t made their bid yet but talks has taken place. Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with the 22 year Ghanian player as revealed.

Henderson completes Al Ettifaq medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Jordan Henderson has completed his medical tests as a new Al Ettifaq player. The midfielder will join the Saudi club for €12m plus add-ons from Liverpool.

