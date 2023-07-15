Transfer News: Arthur Melo wanted by Fiorentina, Arsenal to announce signing of Declan Rice today.

Arthur Melo wanted by Fiorentina.

Arthur Melo is wanted by Fiorentina and they are now advancing to sign him from Juventus. Fiorentina official proposal is a loan move for Arthur Melo until June 2024 with a buy option clause and part of salary to be covered by Juventus. The midfielder will be hoping to revive his career after several injury spells.

Arsenal to announce signing of Declan Rice today.

Arsenal are going to announce the signing of England midfielder, Declan Rice from West Ham United for a British baking Transfer fee. West Ham United have already announced the departure of the midfielder. Declan Rice will be unveiled today and would prepare to start training in preparation for the pre-season.

Lazio set to sign Girona striker, Taty Castellanos.

Italian side, Lazio are set to sign New York City’s striker, Taty Castellanos who played on loan for Girona last season. Personal terms have been agreed and a fee of €15m will be paid to finalize the deal.

Sportsmannie (

)