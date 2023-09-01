Transfer News: Arsenal world-record bid for Man Utd star Earps; Reguilon completes Man Utd medical

Arsenal prepare to lodge world-record bid for Man Utd star Earps

Arsenal are reportedly readying another world-record offer for Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps. The Gunners have already fallen short with a bid that would have constituted the highest fee ever paid for a female keeper – but they appear determined to land the Lionesses number one.

Reguilon completes medical

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has completed a medical tonight ahead of a loan move to Manchester United. The Athletic have claimed that Reguilon has finished his medical testing in Manchester and is set to complete at temporary move as cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The 26-year-old will join on a season-long loan, though United do have the option to cut that deal short in January, while they are paying the entirety of his wages without an option or obligation to buy.

Santiago Bueno: Wolves sign Girona and Uruguay defender for £8.5m

Wolves have completed the signing of Uruguay defender Santiago Bueno from Girona in an £8.5m deal. Bueno, 24, who has two international caps, joins the West Midlands club on a five-year contract. Wolves have also announced the arrival of 18-year-old winger Enso Gonzalez from Paraguayan side Libertad. He joins on a six-year deal for a fee believed to be in the region of 12m euros (£10m), subject to international clearance and a work permit.

