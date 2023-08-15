Transfer News: Arsenal Want To Sign Aymeric and Joao, Manchester United Make Approach To Sign Onana

Arsenal want Man City duo

Arsenal are admirers of Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte but there are doubts as to whether Pep Guardiola would sell to a direct rival. Although City have previously sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, the Gunners are now considered to be stronger than ever and they therefore pose a threat to City’s title defence. Laporte is free to leave City this summer but the Premier League champions are still awaiting offers for the Spaniard. Joao Cancelo is another player Arsenal have considered but he has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona as his relationship with Guardiola remains frosty.

Manchester United make approach to sign £50 million Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Everton to sign Amadou Onana this summer. According to a report from the Guardian, the 21-year-old Everton midfielder is firmly on the radar of Manchester United in the summer transfer window. United boss Erik ten Hag has allegedly turned his attention to the Belgium international because of a lack of progress in negotiations with Fiorentina regarding a deal for Sofyan Amrabat.

Caicedo branded too expensive

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes the Blues’ £115m signing of Moises Caicedo is too expensive.

“I think if Chelsea were getting Caicedo for £75 million I’d say it was a great deal, but if you’re spending £100 million plus, then you’re spending £30 million more than you should have done,” Johnson told compare.bet.

Sheff Wed sign PSG winger Gassama

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the permanent signing of winger Djeidi Gassama from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Skysport.

The 19-year-old becomes Wednesday’s tenth signing of the summer transfer window.

Gassama came up through the youth ranks at PSG and made his professional debut in a 4-0 win over Montpellier in May 2022

