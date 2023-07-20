Transfer News: Arsenal told to pay £70m for Ousmane Diomande; Chelsea want £50m Marc Guehi

Arsenal told to pay £70m for Diomande

Arsenal have reportedly enquired about Sporting Lisbon’s talented defender Ousmane Diomande and have been told the fee that it would take to lure the defender to the Emirates. According to the report from Record, The Gunners are nterested in the Ivorian defender who had his breakout season Last season in Portugal and it now seems Europe’s top clubs are circling for his signature. The report states that despite Arsenal’s interest, Sporting had previously insisted that Arsenal must pay the release clause for the 19-year-old in full otherwise the defender will remain in Portugal. The release clause is believed to be in the region of £70 million which, for a defender who only made his senior debut last season, is very steep. The report from Record states that Diomande is currently ‘agitating the market’ and that once again Arsenal have made an enquiry for the defender.

Chelsea want £50m Marc Guehi

Chelsea are interested in Marc Guehi after Wesley Fofana’s serious knee injury but will continue to weigh up their options during pre-season, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 23-year-old left the west Londoners for Crystal Palace for £18million in 2021 but no buyback clause was included. Palace now want £50m for the England international, who would want to be a regular starter at any club he joins this summer. It remains unclear whether Chelsea could offer such a role with Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah also on their books.

Ruben Vinagre: Sporting Lisbon loan defender to Hull City for 2023-24 season

Hull City have signed defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, with the option of a permanent deal. The 24-year-old spent last season at Everton but played four matches before an Achilles injury ended his campaign. Vinagre scored three goals in 70 Wolves games between 2017 and 2020, and played for Monaco, Olympiakos and Famalicao.

RSport (

)