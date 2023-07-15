Transfer News : Arsenal to unveil third signing today, Inter unhappy with Lukaku’s recent move

Arsenal to unveil third signing today

Arsenal is set to announce their third summer signing today after signing all necessary documents for the deal. Declan Rice will become Arsenal third signing after the arrival of Havertz and Timber. For £100M plus £5M add ons, He will become Arsenal’s most expensive signing and the most expensive English player ever.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no issues concerning the deal as Rice will be unveiled today.

Inter unhappy with Lukaku after speaking with rival club.

Just like last season, Romelu Lukaku has been caught in another transfer struggle. According to Fabrizio, Inter Milan is unhappy with Lukaku after the player spoke with Juventus over a potential deal. Although, Lukaku is still yet to give a definite answer to Inter, the club is still trying to find a common ground with Chelsea after submitting their final bid of £35M plus £5M add ons for the player. Juventus also sent a bid of £37.5M plus £2.5M in add ons to Chelsea.

Tadic officially leaves Ajax

Former Premier league star, Duran Tadic has officially departed Ajax after his formal request to terminate his contract was approved.

Tadic leaves as a club legend after scoring 105 goals and making 112 assists in 241 games. Tadic also won 6 trophies with the club.

