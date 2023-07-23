Transfer News: Arsenal to terminate Nicolas Pepe’s contract; Chelsea told to sign Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal to terminate Pepe’s contract

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are reportedly planning to terminate Nicolas Pepe’s contract if they are unable to secure a move for him this summer. The Ivory Coast international cost the Gunners £72million back in 2019 from Lille and has failed to make up for his price tag. He has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates this summer and the north Londoners are so desperate to get him off their books that they are prepared to buy out his deal.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Chelsea told to sign Mbappe

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin doesn’t think Chelsea are an option for Kylian Mbappe this summer – although he would take the Frenchman in a “heartbeat”. He told OLBG: “Everyone, including Chelsea, would take Mbappe in a heartbeat. If he is available, Chelsea should go for him. Whether this is realistic though is a whole different thing. “A lot of modern players of that ilk are looking at the numbers, in terms of goals scored and trophies won. But the problem is Chelsea are not in the Champions League next season. “Mbappe is a great player who I would love at Chelsea, but I doubt they are even an option for him at the moment.”

SOURCE: OLBG

Silva to stay at Fulham

Marco Silva is set to remain at Fulham after signalling his intent to turn down a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia. The 46-year-old refused to publicly confirm his desire to stay at Fulham on Saturday as he continues to leverage Al Ahli’s interest, but he is widely expected to stay in the Premier League. Silva wants to take Fulham to the next level and the Cottagers are set to sign a host of his transfer targets next week, including Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

