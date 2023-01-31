Transfer News: Arsenal To Table Improve Bid For Moises Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After their bid to sign Moises Caicedo was rejected twice by Brighton, Arsenal are set to table a more improved bid on deadline day for the Ecuador star to move to the Emirates.

According to Sun Sports, the English Premier League side have been given a green light by the club owner, Stan Koreoke to get the deal done as soon as possible before the January transfer window is shut. Arsenal are reportedly set to make one last move to sign the 21-year-old, and they are willing to go as high as offering £ 75 million for the Ecuador player.

Recall that the Gunners have made two bids for Moises Caicedo, the first bid was worth £60m in total, and the second £70m. However, both bids were pushed back across the table by Brighton, as they insisted that the Ecuador midfielder is not for sale at any cost.

Photo Credit: Google

Giddiwrite (

)