Transfer News: Arsenal To Announce New Contract For Reiss, AC Milan Want Chelsea’s Target Chukwueze

Arsenal to announce a new four-year contract extension for Nelson

Arsenal are set to announce a new long-term deal with Reiss Nelson, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old winger has reportedly rejected advances from clubs from Italy, France and England to sign a four-year contract with the Gunners.

AC Milan Want Chelsea’s Target Samuel Chukwueze

Matteo Moretto reports that AC Milan are interested in Chelsea target Samuel Chukwueze. The Rossoneri are willing to dish out an offer of €25 million plus bonuses. The Yellow Submarine are expecting a figure in the ballpark of €35 million.

Thiago update

As reported in our previous transfer round-up, clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Thiago Alcantara. It’s believed the 32-year-old midfielder, who has one year left on his contract, wants to stay at Anfield and has already turned down one lucrative offer.

Yet The Telegraph is now reporting that Liverpool are willing to sell Thiago this summer. The Reds are unlikely to demand a huge transfer fee for the Spaniard after his £20m bargain move from Bayern Munich three years ago, but he won’t leave on a free.

Liverpool wouldn’t mind getting Thiago off their wage bill. He’s believed to earn around £200,000 per week, which is considerably more than new signing Szoboszlai. The Hungary international is thought to have agreed a £125,000-a-week salary.

Bakke set for Atalanta medical today

Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakke will have a medical today with Atalanta ahead of completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The deal – negotiated by his management Team Raiola – is worth €10m.

Personal terms on a five-year contract have been agreed.

Milan in advanced talks over Pulisic deal

AC Milan in advanced talks with Chelsea over the signing of forward Christian Pulisic.

Milan’s latest offer is understood to fall just shy of Chelsea’s valuation but there is now a cautious optimism a deal can be struck.

Lyon have a €25m offer on the table but Pulisic is thought to favour a move to Milan.

Onana wants Man Utd move | Optimism £45m can secure goalkeeper

Manchester United remain in dialogue with Inter Milan as they work to find a compromise over the fee for Andre Onana, which could be in the region of £45 million (€52.5m) inclusive of add-ons.

The Serie A side’s total valuation for their goalkeeper is £51m (€60m) and their public stance is he will remain at the club unless that figure is met.

United’s opening bid of £38.5m (€45m) was duly rejected but sources close to the player believe there is a desire from all parties to reach a resolution before Onana is due to report for Inter’s pre-season on July 13.

The 27-year-old has made clear his intention to move to Old Trafford and reunite with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

