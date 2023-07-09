Transfer News: Arsenal to announce Jurrien and Declan deal soon, Kyle Walker Faces Career Decision

Arsenal to announce Jurrien and Declan deal soon

In what could be a monumental day for Arsenal fans, two major signings are on the cusp of being announced. Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are both set to don the iconic red and white jersey in the upcoming season.

According to sources, Timber completed his medical examination yesterday and is poised to make a £38.5 million move from Ajax. The highly-rated defender is expected to bring much-needed strength and stability to Arsenal’s backline. Rice’s £105 million transfer from West Ham United is also in its final stages, with the Gunners closing in on securing the talented midfielder’s services.

Kyle Walker Faces Career Decision

Kyle Walker, the England defender, is facing a crucial decision regarding his future. Manchester City has offered him a new contract to extend his stay, while Bayern Munich is also pursuing his signature. Thomas Tuchel, the manager of Bayern Munich, is keen on bringing Walker to the German giants. However, the possibility of remaining at Manchester City with an enticing contract is also on the table.

Moussa Diaby Nearing Arsenal Move, Daily Mail Reports

If reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed, Moussa Diaby is edging closer to a move to Arsenal this summer. The French international currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen but has expressed his desire to either return to PSG or join a Premier League club. Arsenal, being one of the top contenders, appears to be the frontrunner in securing Diaby’s signature.

Kim Min-jae Completes Medical Tests, Bayern Munich Move Expected

Kim Min-jae’s medical tests as a new FC Bayern player have concluded successfully, as revealed by sources. Contracts are currently being reviewed and are expected to be signed soon, ensuring the talented defender’s stay until June 2028. With the completion of this signing, Bayern Munich is set to fortify their defense for the foreseeable future.

Erik ten Hag Aims to Trim Manchester United Squad

According to exclusive information from the Independent, Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is eager to sell several key players this summer. Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Scott McTominay have all been listed as surplus to requirements. However, moving these players, who are on high wages, may pose a challenge. While Maguire’s valuation stands at £50 million, West Ham has shown interest, and a loan deal might be more feasible given his salary. Meanwhile, Newcastle and West Ham are keeping tabs on McTominay, while Fulham has expressed interest in acquiring Fred. Sancho’s name has been thrown into discussions with Tottenham as part of a strategy to tempt them into selling Harry Kane.

John Terry Returns to Chelsea in Academy Role

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed his return to the club, this time in an academy role. Terry previously held a part-time position working with the Blues’ youth before joining Leicester City earlier this year as part of Dean Smith’s coaching staff. With an illustrious career that saw him win 15 major honors as a player at Stamford Bridge, Terry’s return to Chelsea is eagerly anticipated.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea Eyeing Southampton’s Romeo La

Rumors have emerged that Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all in discussions to acquire Southampton midfielder Romeo La. The 19-year-old talent impressed last season despite his club’s relegation. Southampton is reportedly seeking a fee of around £50 million for La, who has also attracted interest from Barcelona. However, the Spanish giants are unable to afford his services during this transfer window.

