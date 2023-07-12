Transfer News: Arsenal set to launch bid for Bitello; Man United make move for Joao Felix

Arsenal set to launch bid for Bitello

Arsenal have reportedly sent representatives to Brazil in an attempt to secure the signing of Gremio midfielder Bitello. The uncapped Brazilian has attracted interest from the clubs after helping his side earn promotion to the top-flight last term, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. With the Gunners current transfer strategy focused on established names, a move for the 23-year-old would certainly come as a surprise. But according to Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo, Mikel Arteta’s team are ready to register a bid for the versatile midfielder.

United make move for Joao Felix

Manchester United have made contact over a potential move for Atletico Madrid’s wantaway star Joao Felix, according to Spanish publication ABC. The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Chelsea, though Mauricio Pochettino decided not to make the move permanent due to the arrival of Christopher Nkunku. The decision has thrown United a lifeline as they look to sign a new No 9 this summer, with the Red Devils previously keen on the ex-Benfica star.

Done deal: Charles leaves City for Saints

Southampton have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international midfielder Shea Charles from Manchester City. The deal for the player, who has made one Premier League cameo appearance, is believed to be in the region of £10million.

SportClub (

)