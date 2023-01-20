Transfer News: Arsenal set to complete the signing of Trossard, Madueke undergoes Chelsea medical.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal set to complete the signing of Trossard.

Arsenal are reportedly set to complete a permanent deal for Leandro Trossard after reaching an agreement with Brighton over the transfer fee.

The player is now set to undergo his medical and sign his contract with the club.

Madueke undergoes Chelsea medical

Noni Madueke is currently undergoing his Chelsea medical ahead of completing a €35m move from PSV.

He is also set to sign a seven-and-a-half year contract at Chelsea

Leicester set to sign Kristiansen.

Leicester will sign Viktor Kristiansen from Copenhagen for €20m.

Left-back will put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 and is already in England to seal the deal.

Everton in advanced talks over Danjuma.

Talks are at an advanced stage between Everton and Villarreal for the transfer of Arnaut Danjuma.

The Toffees have a medical booked and the decision now lies with Danjuma.

Brighton rejects Chelsea’s bid for Caicedo.

Brighton have rejected a £55m bid from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

The Seagulls do not want to sell the midfielder this month.

Newcastle makes offer for Franca.

Newcastle have made a €16m offer to sign Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca.

Real Madrid and Lyon have also shown interest in the 18-year old.

