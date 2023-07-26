Transfer News: Arsenal set to complete signing of Bitello; Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Arsenal set to sign Bitello

Arsenal are set to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello for £6.9m. Italian outlet TMW report on the Gunners beating Serie A rivals for the 23-year-old Gremio plater. Arsenal have even secured a slight discount on Bitello’s initial valuation of £8.2m, it is claimed.

SOURCE: TMW

Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Juventus are desperate to complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have accepted a £32m bid from the Old Lady for the striker, with personal terms also reportedly settled. La Repubblica note that the transfer was reliant on Dusan Vlahovic’s sale from Juve but they are now said to be keen to get Lukaku through the door regardless. And that will lead to the Turin side seeking an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move if Vlahovic isn’t sold.

SOURCE: La Repubblica

Chukwueze to complete AC Milan move on Wednesday

Samuel Chukwueze will arrive in Italy on Wednesday to complete a transfer to AC Milan, says Sky Sport. He will undergo a medical and finalise a transfer to the Serie A side from Villarreal.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

