Transfer News: Arsenal Set To Announce The Sign Of Jurrien, Utd Target Sofyan Could Leave Fiorentina

Arsenal plan Jurrien Timber announcement

Arsenal will unveil the signing of Jurrien Timber tomorrow. A report by football.london claims a minor contract issue held up the Dutchman’s £40m arrival despite the deal being done. Timber has even already conducted his first interview with the Arsenal media team.

Amrabat tells Fiorentina he wants to leave

Manchester United and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he wants to leave this summer. Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he would like to seek a new challenge this summer amid interest from United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, per Gazzetta dello Sport. Fiorentina have accepted the request provided their asking price of €35 million (£30m) is met.

Dembele undergoing Birmingham medical

Bournemouth winger Siriki Dembele is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed move to Birmingham.

According to Football Insider, the former Peterborough star is closing in on a switch to the West Midlands after making just six Premier League appearances last season.

Cleverley joins Watford as coach

Tom Cleverley has been confirmed as Watford’s new Professional Development Phase Coach – a matter of days after confirming his retirement from football.

He said: “This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time in my footballing journey.

“I said recently that injury had taken away the chance for me to carry on playing, so coaching is definitely the next best thing and something I’d been working towards getting into for a while.”

Tottenham Hotspur enter the race for Levi Colwill

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Chelsea’s English defender, Levi Colwill, alongside multiple Premier League clubs, according to reports. The Lillywhites are set to compete with Man City, Brighton and Liverpool for his signature as Chelsea continue to extend the sought after youngster.

Saudis target £40m Fabinho

Al-Ittihad are ready to make a £40m bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool, as per the Athletic.

A quick answer is expected, which will see the situation accelerate.

Liverpool don’t want to let Fabinho leave without a proper replacement with Romeo La among their options.

Khalid311 (

)