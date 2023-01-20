Transfer News : Arsenal set to announce 2 signings, Depay joins Atletico Madrid, Ings joins West Ham
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Arsenal set to complete two signings
Arsenal is set to complete the signing of two new players, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. Trossard was approached by Arsenal 24 hrs ago and has already completed his Medicals
Jakub Kiwior will join Arsenal from Spezia on a five-year deal. He will cost Arsenal £20M plus add-ons. the center back is set to do his Medicals in the next 48 hours
Memphis Depay joins Atletico Madrid
Barcelona Star, Memphis Depay has completed his move to Laliga Rival, Atletico Madrid on a deal linking him to the club till 2025. Barcelona will receive £3/4M as ta transfer fee.
West Ham signs Dany Ings
Aston Villa striker, Dany Ings has officially completed his move to West Ham United on a permanent deal.
“I’m excited to join West Ham. It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham”, Ings says.
Leicester to announce Viktor soon
Leicester has signed all documents to complete the signing of Viktor Kristiansen, confirmed. it’s a done deal on €20m fee add-ons included
Akinsports (
)