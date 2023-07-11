Transfer News: Arsenal set their sights on Chelsea target Wahi, Chelsea completes signing of Angelo

Arsenal set their sights on Chelsea target Wahi

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Chelsea target, Elye Wahi, from Montpellier this summer, according to GOAL. Chelsea are currently leading the race to land the 20-year-old forward who scored 19 goals in 33 matches for the French club but they will face competition from the Gunners and Newcastle United.

Chelsea completes signing of Angelo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Angelo from Santos for a fee of €15m. The deal is already done but it shall be made official after the medical tests is completed tomorrow. The 2004 born winger will also travel to USA with the squad for pre-season after everything has been completed.

Kane to return to Spurs training on Wednesday

Harry Kane will return to training on Wednesday and ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou revealed how he expects the conversation with the 29-year-old to go.

The Australian said: “I don’t think it is my role to sit there and sort of treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I am big on treating everyone the same.

“Harry is already part of the history of this club and I want him involved here. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and that is what he wants as well.

“I doubt it will be defining in the manner people think. I want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.”

Preston pay ‘significant’ fee for Frokaer-Jensen

Preston North End have paid a “significant” undisclosed fee for Mads Frokaer-Jensen on a four-year deal. The attacking midfielder arrives from Danish club Odense Boldklub. Frokaer-Jensen, 23, made over 100 appearances during his time as an OB player after joining them as a teenager.

SportingAbimbola (

)