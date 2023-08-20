Transfer News: Arsenal reject offer for Thomas Partey; Randal Kolo Muani set to join PSG

Partey bid rejected

Arsenal have rejected an offer for midfielder Thomas Partey, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. “Three weeks ago Arsenal rejected approaches for Partey from Saudi clubs for around €30-35million,” Romano told Caught Offside. “Arsenal said it was impossible to accept that kind of money, they wanted more than €45million to let Partey leave the club. So, I don’t really see this as a realistic opportunity for any club at the moment. “I don’t see Fenerbahce paying that kind of money and of course, Mikel Arteta is very happy with Partey, so to change the situation more than €45million (£38million) will have to be the fee.”

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Kolo Muani set for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, say Foot Mercato. The Bundesliga club are said to have been holding out for a whopping €100million for the striker who bagged 23 goals for them last term, and featured in the World Cup final, but a fee is likely to be negotiated below that sum.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

Ten Hag confirms double deal

Erik ten Hag has confirmed both Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams are set to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes. “I wouldn’t say the players you just mentioned, they are not [in the right head space], but it’s also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else,” he said. “But when they are here, they always do their best and they do every training, Brandon, Donny, I am pleased with their performance and also pleased with their performance in pre-season, Brandon, Donny, and some more did a very good pre-season.”

SOURCE: Daily Express

