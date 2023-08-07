Transfer News: Arsenal reject Monaco bid for Balogun, Maguire and Mc Tominay both wanted by West Ham

Arsenal reject Monaco bid for Balogun.

David Ornstein revealed that Arsenal have rejected Monaco bid for Folarin Balogun. The striker is wanted by the French Club and they keep pushing and negotiating with Arsenal for their target. Inter Milan were also interested in signing Balogun after their target, Gianluca Scamacca was hijacked by Atalanta.

Maguire and Mc Tominay both wanted by West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that both Maguire and Mc Tominay both wanted by West Ham. The London Club have submitted a bid of 60m pounds for both of them. West Ham hope the can sign Man Utd Center back, Maguire and midfielder, Mc Tominay after Edson Alvarez deal.

Chelsea still pushing to complete the signing of Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are still pushing to complete the signing of Brazilian striker, Deivid from Santos. Chelsea final bid of €20m is still yet to be accepted by Santos. Chelsea hope to finalize the deal soon and loan the striker to French side, Strasbourg.

