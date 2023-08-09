Transfer News: Arsenal reach agreement to sign David Raya, Bayern Munich to table new Kane Bid

Arsenal Reach Agreement To Sign David Raya

Arsenal have reached agreement to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to GOAL.

Raya has entered the final year of his Brentford contract and the clubs have been working on a compromise.

Brentford valued Raya at £40m – it’s understood the deal is worth in the region of £30m.

Bayern to table ANOTHER Kane bid

Bayern Munich are poised to submit a new offer for Harry Kane as they continue to pursue the Tottenham forward.

Sky Germany reports that the Bavarians are preparing a £94.6m bid that they hope will finally be enough to persuade Tottenham to sell after another offer was rejected.

Manchester United monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo’s situation

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keeping a close watch on Jean-Clair Todibo’s situation this summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from OGC Nice amidst interest from Saudi Arabia and Italy. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 23-year-old has also attracted attention from the Red Devils as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

Alvarez completes West Ham medical amid £35m move

Edson Alvarez has completed his West Ham medical ahead of his £35m move from Ajax, According to report from the Mirror.

The deal will see West Ham pay Ajax an initial £32m + £2m in performance-related add-ons, with personal terms already agreed.

Al Nassr in talks for Man Utd’s Bailly

Saudi Pro-League club Al Nassr have held talks with the representatives of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly over a potential move, according to GOAL.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract – though United have the option to extend for a further 12 months.

Mauricio Pochettino not keen on Chelsea signing Neymar this summer

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea may not make a move to sign Neymar this summer as new manager Mauricio Pochettino is not keen on a reunion with the forward. The PSG star has reportedly been put up for sale by the club, with them open to listening to offers starting from £50m.

Khalid311 (

)