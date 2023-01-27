Transfer news: Arsenal preparing £75m bid for Caicedo, Everton plot shock £25m move for Ziyech

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal preparing £75m bid for Caicedo

Fichajes, Ekrem Konur, reports that Arsenal are ready to go big with an offer of around £75 million to try and steal Moises Caicedo away from Brighton before the end of the January transfer window.

With concern over Mikel Arteta’s squad depth, the report states they are willing to do anything for him to end up signing with them.

Source: Football London

Everton plot shock £25m move for Ziyech

There is “a lot of interest” in Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, reports Sky Sports, and Everton are willing to pay up to £25 million ($31m) to land him this month. Roma are also said to be in the hunt, though they’re wary of the Morocco star’s wages. The Toffees have yet to make an official bid for Ziyech despite their interest as the window enters its final week.

Source: the Mirror

Arsenal close in on third signing

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on their third signing of the January window.

According to Jornal de Noticias, the Gunners are hopeful of landing Ibrahima Bamba from Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated, and has broken into the Vitoria line-up over recent seasons.

Source: Daily Mail

