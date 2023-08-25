SPORT

Transfer News: Arsenal Player ‘Tierney’ Set For Medical, Roma Target Move For Lukaku

Joner
0 321 1 minute read

Arsenal Player ‘Tierney’ Set For Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal player Kieran Tierney will travel to Spain on Saturday in order to join La Liga side Real Sociedad on a loan deal.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that a medical tests have been booked for the star player.

Roma Target Move For Lukaku

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma are set to negotiate with Chelsea for a potential loan move for Romelu Lukaku.

Reports states that Chelsea are open to a loan deal but are insisting on a significant loan fee and salary coverage to make the deal happen.

Tuchel Drops Update On Pavard

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Tuchel has dropped an update on Pavard. In a statement by the Bayern Munich head coach: “Pavard has asked for a move, but we really appreciate him — there must be a replacement”.

“The request came to me very late, which surprised me a bit, we have to think of the interests of our club. As of now, I’ll continue to work with him”.

