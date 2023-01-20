Transfer News: Arsenal Plan Shock Move For Real Madrid Star Camavinga, Manchester Utd Plot Kane Bid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal plan shock move for Real Madrid youngster

Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta in a bid for the Premier League title by further boosting the squad. According the reports in the Standard, Arsenal are ready to launch a surprise bid for Real Madrid and French superstar, Eduardo Camavinga, on loan.

Man United plot Kane bid

Talking of shock swoops, Manchester United are ready to launch a bid for Harry Kane.

The Mail report on early plans being formulated inside Old Trafford to make a summer approach, when the Tottenham striker will have just 12 months left on his contract.

Kane is said to be open to joining United and Spurs will demand over £85m for his sale.

That figure will likely rise for a domestic rival, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also keen.

Bayern and Man City to go after young Chelsea centre-back

According to journalist Simon Phillips (h/t Football London), Bayern Munich and Manchester City intend to pry young Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill away, who is currently on loan at Brighton this season.

Chelsea consider the 19-year-old centre-back to be an important player for the project they are biilding for the future and want to offer him a new long-term contract that will reportedly run tilll 2029.

Tuchel learning Spanish with heart set on La Liga job

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly learning Spanish as the German manager is eyeing a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

After being sacked by Chelsea in early September, Tuchel is eyeing his next move and it has been reported that he is learning Spanish in an attempt to ready himself for a spell in La Liga

