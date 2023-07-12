Transfer News: Arsenal Place £50 million Price Tag On Balogun, Liverpool Working On Lavia Deal

Arsenal Place £50 million Price Tag On Balogun

According to Sky Italia, AC Milan has named Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as a member of their “dream” forward line.

Balogun, 22, who excelled while on loan at French club Stade Reims last season, is a player Milan are reportedly interested in signing. It has since come to light that the Rossoneri want the USA striker and Jonathan David of Lille to make up their ideal offensive lineup.

In response to interest from Premier League clubs and other teams throughout Europe, Arsenal, according to reports elsewhere, has placed a £50 million price tag on Balogun.

Liverpool Working On La Deal

According to The Daily Mail, Romeo La, a Southampton midfielder, is valued at £45 million, and Liverpool is negotiating a deal to acquire him.

The Daily Mail reports that although Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are still in the running, Jurgen Klopp and company seem to be the most committed.

The highly regarded 19-year-old Belgian merely transferred from Manchester City to relegated Southampton last summer.

Galatasary Close To Signing Angelino

According to Fabrizio Romano, the loan agreement with buy-out clause has been reached between RB Leipzig and Galatasary, and now all that is left to do is sign the paperwork.

Angelino solely wanted Galatasary, as was disclosed last week, thus personal terms were previously arranged.

