Transfer News: Arsenal offered chance to sign Xavi Simons, PSG sign Mallorca’s Lee on five-year deal

Arsenal offered chance to sign Xavi Simons

PSV have offered attacker Xavi Simons to Arsenal. The Gunners have shown interest in the player previously. PSG has a clause in his contract which allows them a buyback option at the nominal fee of £5.1m.

PSG sign Mallorca’s Lee on five-year deal

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Mallorca attacking midfielder Kang-In Lee on a five-year deal.

Lee told the French champions’ website: “It’s incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world with some of the greatest players in the world.

“I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023

Iconic USA international Megan Rapinoe has announced that she will end her playing career at the end of the year. Rapinoe, who has 199 caps for the USA and is in their squad for this summer’s World Cup, will play out the 2023 NWSL campaign with OL Reign before retiring. The 38-year-old – who has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal – announced the news on Twitter.

Zaha set to decide Palace future amid PSG talks

Wilfried Zaha is expected to make a decision over his future next week, with Crystal Palace remaining hopeful that the Ivory Coast forward will sign a lucrative four-year contract worth £10m a season, according to The Guardian.

Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray are the latest clubs to have held talks with Zaha’s representatives in recent days, while the 30-year-old has already received contract offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr.

Zaha is likely to reject the offer from the Saudi Pro League club, worth a staggering £30m per season, but a move to Italy or Turkey remains a possibility despite both offers being significantly lower than the salary available at Selhurst Park.

chelseaupdatez (

)