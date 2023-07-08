Transfer News: Arsenal offered chance to sign Xavi Simons; Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Gunners personally offered young talent

PSV have offered attacker Xavi Simons to Arsenal. The Gunners have shown interest in the player previously. PSG has a clause in his contract which allows them a buyback option at the nominal fee of £5.1m.

Chelsea monitoring move for Mbappe

Chelsea have been put on red alert over a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer after the forward refused an option to extend his contract by a further year. That’s according to the Times, which reports that the Blues are monitoring a potential switch for the France international. The move could see him reunite with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who he played under at PSG and has since taken the head coach role at Chelsea.

Buffon weighs up Saudi switch

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is evaluating leaving Parma for a move to Saudi Arabia, report Sky Italia. Now aged 45, Buffon has one year left on his contract with the Serie B side – with whom he made 18 appearances last season – while he has also considered retiring this summer.

