Transfer News: Arsenal most likely to sign Evan Ferguson; Ivan Toney open to joining Man United

Arsenal most likely to sign Evan Ferguson

According to Football Insider, the Gunners are most likely to pounce on a move for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. The centre-forward has been earning high praise and is thought of highly on the south coast, with a price tag of £100m on him. While United are thought to be keen on Ferguson, they are claimed to be waiting until 2025 to make their bid whereas Arsenal are happy to make an approach in 2024.

Manchester United considering move for Odysseas Vlachodimos

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are exploring a potential move or Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. The Greek international is reportedly set to leave the Portuguese giants this summer and has been linked with a move to several European sides. However, the Red Devils are at the top of that list as they’re looking for a back-up for Andre Onana.

Jeremy Doku To Manchester City

Manchester City have reached a total agreement with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku for just over €60m.

Medical scheduled for this week, contract signing on the weekend. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Ivan Toney open to joining Man United and Arsenal

Ivan Toney has hinted that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are teams which he’d be interested in joining once he returns from his eight-month betting ban. Toney, 27, is suspended from playing football until January of next year after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s gambling rules. The striker remains under contract with current club Brentford, although there’s been continued speculation that the Bees could face a fight to keep him in 2024.

