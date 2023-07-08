Transfer News: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea hold Lavia talks, Chelsea in talks for Arsenal striker

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea hold La talks

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have held talks about signing Southampton midfielder Romeo La, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Southampton want around £50m for the 19-year-old midfielder, who impressed last season despite Saints’ relegation. Barcelona were also keen on the Belgian but cannot afford to sign him this summer.

Chelsea in talks for Arsenal striker

Chelsea are having talks with Arsenal over a possible deal for Folarin Balogun, according to Football Transfers. The striker excelled last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

However, it is thought that he is keen on a move away from the Gunners unless he is guaranteed game time.

Wolves midfielder Kawabe joins Standard Liege

Wolves midfielder Hayao Kawabe has joined Belgian club Standard Liege on a permanent deal. The 27-year-old joined Wolves in January 2022 but failed to make an appearance for the club, instead spending much of his time on loan at former club Grasshoppers in Switzerland.

Dundee sign Mexican striker Pineda

Dundee have signed Mexican striker Diego Pineda from Correcaminos UAT. The 28-year-old’s arrival follows that of his compatriot Antonio Portales, who joined the club earlier this summer.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “I am extremely pleased to have this deal agreed.

“It came about after securing the signing of Antonio Portales. We spoke to Antonio to find out who the best strikers in his league were and who he didn’t like playing against and Diego’s name was a really prominent figure.

“Our recruitment team then did a lot of work looking into Diego and what he had to offer, and everything we saw of him greatly impressed us. He is a proper No 9, his movement is great and he scores all types of goals. He is a grafter, he works centre-halves, he gets into real goal-scoring positions, he scores from crosses and gets on the end of things.”

