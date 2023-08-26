Transfer News: Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney; Man United ready to submit €25m bid for Leonardo

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

Man United ready to submit €25m bid for Leonardo

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport ( ForzaRoma), United are ready to offer Brazilian side Santos a fee of €25m (£21m) in order to secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo before the end of the transfer window. Serie A side AS Roma are also keen on the striker as they chase a potential move, yet it appears as though the Red Devils are making the first steps to bringing him to the Premier League.

Man Utd pushing for Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly making their move for Sofyan Amrabat, who has recently emerged as a target for Liverpool According to Sky Sport Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, United are ‘insisting on closing the deal’ for the midfielder as the transfer window deadline looms large. He would provide much-needed energy in United’s midfield, especially with Mason Mount injured for some time.

Barcelona join loan race to sign Lukaku

Barcelona are ready to join the growing list of clubs considering a loan move for Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku has not featured for Chelsea this season, following his return from a season long loan at Inter Milan, with Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitting his future is unresolved. The former Manchester United forward has previously hinted at being open to a move to Barcelona with the latest reports from Sky Italy claiming the Catalan giants are monitoring the situation as the transfer window enters its final days.

