Transfer News: Arsenal Is Willing To Brake Thier Transfer Record For Rice, West Ham Wants Nelson

Arsenal Is Willing To Brake Their Transfer Record For Rice

﻿

Arsenal is willing to smash their transfer record to acquire Declan Rice of West Ham United.

The current holder, Nicolas Pepe, arrived in the Emirates in 2019 for £72 million, but the Gunners will pay more for Rice.

Arsenal’s top priority is Rice.

The 24-year-old will not be cheap, however; his price tag will exceed the £107 million Chelsea spent to acquire Enzo Fernandez.

Declan will undoubtedly become a top player, and if he ever leaves West Ham, he will set a British transfer record.

It implies that Arsenal will end up shelling out substantially more money than the £72 million they spent on Pepe.

West Ham Wants Nelson

Reiss Nelson, a winger for Arsenal who is out of favour, is reportedly a target for West Ham.

Nelson had earlier in the season shown promise in Mikel Arteta’s lineup, but with Leandro Trossard’s addition, Nelson is once again on the outside looking in.

The 23-year-old contract expires in the summer, and he may relocate for nothing from North to East London.

