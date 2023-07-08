Transfer News: Arsenal Indicate Interest In Signing Manchester City Defender Joao Cancelo

Arsenal are reportedly keen to consider signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer. But the Premier League champions may not be ready to do business with the Gunners after having to battle them for the title last season.

Arsenal transfer news – Joao Cancelo

Transfers insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are eyeing Cancelo.

But according to the trusty Fabrizio Romano, North London clubs are focused on signing Declan Rice from West Ham United and Julian Timber from Ajax, both of whom are close to joining the Emirates. It is said that there is

In May, SPORT reported that Barcelona were also interested in Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich. According to a Spanish newspaper,

City have offered the 29-year-old player 40 million euros ($34 million).

City’s sale of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal in the summer transfer window almost backfired.

The duo helped Arteta’s side endure a serious title fight, ending with him just five points behind Citizen. Will the European champions be so lenient again when rivals go after Cancelo? I’m sure it will be interesting to watch.

