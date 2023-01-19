Transfer News: Arsenal in talks to sign Trossard, Barca set €400 ans

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Arsenal in talks to sign Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton. Personal terms are already agreed.

Negotiations are progressing fast over a permanent deal.

Barca set €400m release clause for teenager.

Barcelona has set a €400m release clause in the contract of 18-year old Lucas Roman.

The Argentine, who has just joined from Ferro Carril Oeste, will play in the reserves.

Barca reach agreement to sign Carrasco.

Barcelona have reached a total agreement to sign Yannick Carrasco for €20M in the summer.

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay has travelled to Madrid earlier today to undergo his medical with Atletico Madrid.

Danny Ings set to undergo medical.

Danny Ings is heading to West Ham right now for a medical.

Aston Villa have accepted a £12m bid + add ons from the Hammers.

Tottenham, others interested in signing Zaniolo.

Tottenham, West Ham and Dortmund are all interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo this month.

Roma would be open to offers between €35m-€40m.

