Transfer News: Arsenal in talks to sign Bitello valued at £8.5m, Levy meets Bayern over Kane deal

Arsenal in talks to sign Bitello valued at £8.5m

Talks are underway between Arsenal and Gremio over Bitello. According to 90min, the Gunners see the 23-year-old midfielder as having a similar potential to Gabriel Martinelli – who they plucked from obscurity in Brazil in a very profitable deal a few years ago.

Gremio value Bitello at £8.5m with the player scouted during last night’s clash with Bahia. Arsenal sporting director Edu is said to be driving the deal forwards, with a breakthrough touted for this week.

Levy meets Bayern over Kane deal

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen on Thursday to discuss the possible transfer of Harry Kane to the German club.

Sky Sports has reported that there is no meaningful progress was made but dialogue remains open. This is not the first time Levy and Bayern have met or spoken. Tottenham will continue to try and persuade Kane to sign a lucrative contract extension but fear he will leave for a Premier League rival should he run down his current deal.

Kane has not ruled out any option at this stage and will be part of the Tottenham squad that departs for their pre-season tour to Australia on Friday.

Vidal departs Flamengo after contract termination

Former Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has left Brazilian club Flamengo. The 36-year-old joined Flamengo last season, making 21 appearances as he helped his side win the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup. However, his contract has been terminated by the Brazilian club.

Flamengo said in a statement its fans were thankful to the former Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan footballer. He played 28 matches, scored twice and assisted four times for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Vidal has won two Copa Americas with Chile plus multiple titles in Italy, Germany and Spain.

Southampton make initial offer for Ibrahima Sangare

Nottingham Forest have made an initial offer for PSV Eindhoven’s star midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to reports in The Athletic. The 25-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool in the past. PSV are set to demand upwards of £30million (€35m) for the midfielder with four years left on his contract.

