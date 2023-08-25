Transfer News: Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent; Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with key developments potentially coming tomorrow. The Gunners have been in contact with Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of a deal, though it seems that Fati’s preference for now is to remain at the Nou Camp, according to Football Transfers. This could be an issue for Arsenal, but the report notes that an important meeting is expected to take place tomorrow to discuss the Spain international’s future, with Barca likely to benefit from selling players due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard

Crystal Palace are ready to roll the dice and sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard on a one-year deal. Football Transfers claim Palace are plotting a shock move for the injury-prone Belgian, who has been a free agent since the end of June after his contract with Real Madrid ended. There have been suggestions Hazard could retire at the age of 32 given his persistent injury issues, but Palace chairman Steve Parish believes a pay-as-you-play deal is worth the risk.

Chelsea could make late move for Federico Chiesa

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa could emerge as a target for Chelsea late into this summer transfer window. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips has reported on his Substack this week that Federico Chiesa, 25, has been mentioned to him as “a potential option” for Chelsea. He adds that the Blues previously shared interest in the Italy international back when Thomas Tuchel was still in the manager’s dugout at Stamford Bridge.

