Transfer News: Arsenal Given a chance to Sign Xavi Simons, Mallorca’s Lee Joins PSG

Arsenal Given a chance to Sign Xavi Simons

In an exciting development, PSV has extended an offer to Arsenal for the talented attacker Xavi Simons. This isn’t the first time that Arsenal has shown interest in the player. It is important to note that PSG has a buyback option in his contract, which can be exercised for a nominal fee of £5.1m.

Mallorca’s Lee Joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain has successfully secured the signing of Kang-In Lee, the attacking midfielder from Mallorca. Lee expressed his enthusiasm about joining one of the world’s biggest clubs, stating that it is an incredible opportunity to be part of Paris Saint-Germain. He eagerly looks forward to embarking on this exciting new adventure.

Megan Rapinoe Announces Retirement Plans for 2023

Megan Rapinoe, the iconic USA international player, has recently disclosed that she will be retiring from professional football at the end of this year. With an impressive 199 caps for the USA and a spot in their World Cup squad, Rapinoe will conclude her illustrious career by playing the 2023 NWSL campaign with OL Reign. This 38-year-old superstar, who has achieved two World Cup victories and an Olympic gold medal, shared the news on her Twitter account.

Zaha’s Pending Decision on Crystal Palace’s Future Amid PSG Talks

Crystal Palace is anticipating a decision from Wilfried Zaha regarding his future next week. The club maintains hope that the Ivory Coast forward will sign a lucrative four-year contract worth £10m per season. The Guardian reports that Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and Galatasaray have recently engaged in talks with Zaha’s representatives. Furthermore, Zaha has already received contract offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al-Nassr. While Zaha is likely to reject the staggering £30m per season offer from Al-Nassr, there is still a possibility of a move to Italy or Turkey, despite the salary difference compared to his current position at Selhurst Park.

