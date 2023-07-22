Transfer News: Arsenal eye audacious Mbappe bid, Santos set to avoid Chelsea loan exit

Arsenal eye audacious Mbappe bid

Arsenal are considering making an audacious bid to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. A report from Football Transfers states that Arsenal are weighing up making a bid for Mbappe, and they would be willing to include winger Gabriel Martinelli in any proposed bid for the French superstar.

Mbappe recently confessed that if he ever was to join a Premier League team, it would be Arsenal. It’s likely that Mbappe will join Real Madrid, however, this summer or next.

Santos set to avoid Chelsea loan exit

Mauricio Pochettino is impressed by young Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and is increasingly considering keeping him at the club next season. The 19-year-old is one of a host of players currently auditioning for Pochettino’s squad in pre-season and wants to avoid another campaign out on loan, according to Football insider.

Chelsea executives have high hopes for their £18million January signing from Vasco da Gama and believe he is ready, with a work permit now secured.

Wigan loan Celtic’s Shaw

Wigan Athletic have sealed a loan deal with Celtic for midfielder Liam Shaw. The 22-year-old signed for Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. He spent last season on loan at Morecambe.

Tomasson admits Blackburn situation ‘very unclear’

Following reports that Jon Dahl Tomasson could leave Blackburn due to financial issues at the club, the Dane told the Lancashire Telegraph: “As you know, we have a new situation at the club and it is very unclear.

“I think we need to wait and see, and it is of course out of my hands in a way with the financial things.”

