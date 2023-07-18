Transfer News: Arsenal Eye £40m Midfielder, Suarez Set To Reunite With Messi At MLS

Suarez Set To Reunite With Messi At MLS

Luis Suarez is on the verge of joining Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami! Progress has been made in talks and there is confidence a deal will be done soon.

Arsenal Eye £40m Midfielder

Arsenal are interested in Ajax’s £40million-rated midfielder Mohammed Kudus but are focusing on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad before adding to their £200m recruitment spree.

Mbappe plans to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappé has not changed his mind about his PSG future. He plans to stay until 2024. The deadline for his final decision remains 31st of July, the same day he is due to receive €40m out of his €80m loyalty bonus.

Rashford extends at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has extended his Manchester United contract until June 2028. His new contract at Manchester United is worth £325,000-a-week.

Kim Min-Jae joins Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Napoli for a transfer fee of €50m. The South Korean has penned down a five year deal with the German side.

