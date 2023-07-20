Transfer News: Arsenal enter race to sign striker Elye Wahi; Man United agree deal to sell Savage

Arsenal enter race to sign Elye Wahi

Arsenal are said to have expressed an interest in reported Chelsea target Elye Wahi. Wahi appeared to be on the brink of leaving Montpellier for Strasbourg, but the youngster is said to have delayed the transfer. Keen to see what else is out there, Wahi is reportedly waiting for another offer, and RMC Sport say Arsenal have put in an enquiry as they look to potentially replace Folarin Balogun in the long-term, with the 22-year-old being linked with an exit. Meanwhile, the report claims Chelsea are readying a £28million bid for the 20-year-old who scored 19 Ligue 1 goals last season.

Man United agree deal to sell Charlie Savage to Reading

Reading have agreed a deal with Man United to sign midfielder Charlie Savage, sources have told Football Insider. The Royals have been given permission to hold talks with Savage’s representatives over a permanent move. On Wednesday (19 July), Football Insider revealed that Savage is a target for a number of clubs at home and abroad, including Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Wigan. United are willing to let Savage move on as he not selected in the 31-man senior squad to go on tour to the United States. Savage, son of ex-Wales and Leicester midfielder Robbie, spent last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers in League One.

Harry Williams: Walsall sign Alvechurch defender for undisclosed fee

Walsall have signed defender Harry Williams from non-league Alvechurch for an undisclosed fee. Williams, 20, who began at West Brom, was part of the Alvechurch side who got to last season’s FA Cup second round. He has signed a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension after impressing in a pre-season trial.

