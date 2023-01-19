Transfer News: Arsenal Could Complete Trossard Deal In Hours, Utd Reject West Ham Offer For Maguire

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Arsenal could complete Trossard deal ‘in hours’

Another interesting update on Arsenal’s move for Leandro Trossard.

It seems the Gunners are understandably keen not to hang around and risk another 11th-hour hijack, as happened with Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk last weekend.

As we said, Chelsea have also been linked with Trossard, along with fellow London rivals Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano now says that talks between Brighton and Arsenal are “very advanced” and progressing quickly as the Gunners seek to wrap up a move within hours.

Trossard is expected to pen a long-term contract at Emirates Stadium having already reached a full agreement on personal terms.

Man Utd reject West Ham offer for Maguire

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire as they do not intend to let go of the England international, according to the Daily Mail.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even left-back Luke Shaw is being preferred to him in central defence. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag wants to keep the defender for the remainder of the season.

Danny Ings set for West Ham medical as £12m deal agreed with Aston Villa

West Ham have agreed a £12million deal to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa.

The Hammers have targeted a move for Ings to strengthen their forward options and hope to register the 30-year-old in time to face Everton on Saturday.

West Ham have struggled to score goals this season and Ings is Villa’s top scorer this season with seven goals in all competitions. His six Premier League goals are one more than Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have managed this season.

Ings, who has won three England caps, was discussing personal terms with West Ham on Thursday morning and is due to undergo a medial at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Mukiele on Juventus’ radar

According to Calciomercatoweb, Juventus are looking to sign PSG defender Nordi Mukiele on loan to replace the soon-to-be out-of-contract veteran Juan Cuadrado.

Due to Achraf Hakimi being prioritised over him, Mukiele would be looking for more first-team action, however, the report states he still sees a future in PSG.

Tottenham have reportedly offered winger Lucas Moura to Everton.

The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer after missing much of the 2022/23 campaign due to a calf injury suffered in August.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Moura for a cut-price fee as the Brazilian continues his recovery.

It comes after the struggling Toffees submitted a loan bid for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

